Google earth appears to have overlooked falsifying the measurements of Antarctica

:::: the earth is a closed system, there is no way out, firmament above and below, you're in a crystal bal and that ball is emerged in water, 7 heavens above and 1 hell below. in that crystal ball is everything you see, this is a test ground which will decide your place in the heavens or hell forever.

By taking care of yourself, friends, or family with one of the greatest items available for your health at the Brighteon Store on my channel, you can support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform).

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=8828936.b08653&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8828936.b08653







