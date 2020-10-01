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Covid-19 Patent Applied For in 2015, Asteroid Over Pittsburg, Jewish Messiah
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67 views • October 01, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Fact News Network
September early morning an asteroid was reported by over 200 people as it lit up the skies over Pittsburg. As well some very interesting information surfaced over a Patent placed by the Rothch-ld family for a strange sickness that would sweep the world later.
https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2020/09/30/flash-of-light-in-the-sky/
https://twitter.com/wssstom/status/1311372725538217984?s=20
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-israel-soldiers-sb-idUSTRE52J36V20090320
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/288006
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fKXiXtdLbg
Fact News Network
September early morning an asteroid was reported by over 200 people as it lit up the skies over Pittsburg. As well some very interesting information surfaced over a Patent placed by the Rothch-ld family for a strange sickness that would sweep the world later.
https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2020/09/30/flash-of-light-in-the-sky/
https://twitter.com/wssstom/status/1311372725538217984?s=20
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-israel-soldiers-sb-idUSTRE52J36V20090320
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/288006
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fKXiXtdLbg
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