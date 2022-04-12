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8-YEAR-OLD GIRL CRITICALLY INJURED BY PFIZER VAXXX INDUCED STROKE
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215 views • April 12, 2022
Barry Gewin November 25 at 8:42 PM
My beautiful, wonderful niece Harper. She is so precious and sweet. Please pray for her in Yeshua's mighty name for healing. She was given the injection 7 days ago, her first ever, and last night was taken to the ICU because she had a stroke and hemorrhaging in her brain. Thank you for your prayers. Yahweh please heal her! In Yeshua's name, Amen.
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SOURCE:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/7-year-old-girl-has-stroke-and-brain-hemorrhage-7-days-after-pfizer-covid-19-shot/
My beautiful, wonderful niece Harper. She is so precious and sweet. Please pray for her in Yeshua's mighty name for healing. She was given the injection 7 days ago, her first ever, and last night was taken to the ICU because she had a stroke and hemorrhaging in her brain. Thank you for your prayers. Yahweh please heal her! In Yeshua's name, Amen.
###
SOURCE:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/7-year-old-girl-has-stroke-and-brain-hemorrhage-7-days-after-pfizer-covid-19-shot/
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