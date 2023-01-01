Create New Account
CERN, Nanotech, Biblical Psyops, & more | Frank Jacob with Maryam Henein
Watch Frank Jacob and Maryam's previous interview together: https://rokfin.com/stream/20968/CERN-TimeLines--The-Future-Of-Planet-Earth

Frank Jacob is an award-winning independent filmmaker, editor, director, composer and creative designer, producing compelling documentary and commercial films for a diverse and exciting range of broadcasters and brands. From forbidden archaeology to sexy cars, consciousness to extreme sports; from story development to camera work, music, sound design, graphic design and motion graphics, Jacob works at all levels of the production process, on all industry-standard software platforms, including Avid Media Composer, Adobe Creative Suite, and Apple Final Cut Pro.

See Frank Jacob in Sedona, Arizona: https://visitsedona.com/events-calendar/sedona-cosmic-awakening1/

https://frankjacob.com/

Follow Maryam, subscribe to the mailing list for special news, updates and more, and support the upcoming documentary and book here: maryamhenein.com

