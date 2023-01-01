CERN, Nanotech, Biblical Psyops, & more | Frank Jacob with Maryam Henein

Watch Frank Jacob and Maryam's previous interview together: https://rokfin.com/stream/20968/CERN-TimeLines--The-Future-Of-Planet-Earth
Frank Jacob is an award-winning independent filmmaker, editor, director, composer and creative designer, producing compelling documentary and commercial films for a diverse and exciting range of broadcasters and brands. From forbidden archaeology to sexy cars, consciousness to extreme sports; from story development to camera work, music, sound design, graphic design and motion graphics, Jacob works at all levels of the production process, on all industry-standard software platforms, including Avid Media Composer, Adobe Creative Suite, and Apple Final Cut Pro.
See Frank Jacob in Sedona, Arizona: https://visitsedona.com/events-calendar/sedona-cosmic-awakening1/
https://frankjacob.com/
Follow Maryam, subscribe to the mailing list for special news, updates and more, and support the upcoming documentary and book here: maryamhenein.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.