Another Special Counsel
Filing Fiasco?

* DOJ appoints special counsel to investigate Trump — in two separate criminal probes.

* Why is this happening now?

* Who is Jack Smith? He has experience investigating war crimes.

* Washington Post admits they were wrong; DJT did not store top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago.

* Dems’ J6 spectacle: committee failed to make a case.

* This will impact the Republican primary.

* White House: [Bidan] didn’t know about special counsel.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 18 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315823372112

