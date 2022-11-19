Another Special Counsel

Filing Fiasco?
* DOJ appoints special counsel to investigate Trump — in two separate criminal probes.
* Why is this happening now?
* Who is Jack Smith? He has experience investigating war crimes.
* Washington Post admits they were wrong; DJT did not store top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago.
* Dems’ J6 spectacle: committee failed to make a case.
* This will impact the Republican primary.
* White House: [Bidan] didn’t know about special counsel.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 18 November 2022
