WUP 171 - Sport Religion Or Religious Sports? (Subtitle Indonesia)

Dalam Episode 171 ini kita membahas tentang olahraga. Dari manakah olahraga berasal dan apakah olahraga memiliki dasar alkitabiah? Mengapa hampir semua olahraga yang kita miliki di dunia saat ini, dibentuk atau menjadi terkenal pada tahun 1800-an? Freemasonry juga tampaknya terkait dengan semua olahraga, mungkinkah ini hanya kebetulan?
