577 ♪ Sonnenreigen ♪♬

FAUN 'Sonnenreigen'. Ich bin KEIN Fan von FAUN.
Es sind nur helle 3 Lieder aus deren Anfangszeiten,
inzwischen sind sie unerträglich, schwarz und dunkel.
