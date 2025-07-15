Introductory and Story Behind Naming My Channel “Adventures of Omschool.”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Introducing "Adventures of Omschool" and the telling of the story behind naming my channel "Adventures of Omschool." Introducing four study series I am bringing to my class - my videos to share knowledge with those coming to learn. Sharing of who I am and what I am bringing to this class "Adventures of Omschool" tied into me being a disciple in guru Yoga, teaching about Sanatana Dharma, my meditations and dream visions and being a brahmin, shaman to teach others what I have learned and been illumined to. Take care of yourself in Om.