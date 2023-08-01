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Crooked Joe Biden - Donald Trump is Stupid
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25 views • August 01, 2023

Chump has a new nickname for Biden "crooked Joe Biden"sSame nickname he used for Hillar "Crooked Hillary". Chump re-uses the same nickname he used on Hillary for Biden, just like Chump re-uses the same promises he made for 2016 for 2024. Chump is to stupid to come up with a different nickname this time around, like "Joe Dirt Biden", and he is too stupid to come up with any new promises, like he won't shut down the country again because Chump is Stupid.

https://realfreenews.com/joe-dirt-biden

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #crookedjoebiden #crookedhillary #shutdown #promises #joedirtbiden #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

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trumpstupidloser
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