Vaccine mandates, what are my options?

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You will learn how to make a religious exemption stick and how to deal with push back
You will Get access to prescriptions medication such as for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine
And finally, you will learn how to use a Healthcare Power of Attorney to protect yourself and your loved ones from death in hospitals.