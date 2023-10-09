"Eve of Destruction" is a protest song written by P. F. Sloan in mid-1965. Several artists have recorded it, but the most popular recording was by Barry McGuire.

The song references social issues of its period, including the Vietnam War, the draft, the threat of nuclear war, the Civil Rights Movement, turmoil in the Middle East, and the American space program.

The American media helped popularize the song by using it as an example of everything that was wrong with the youth of that time. Due to its controversial lyrics, some American radio stations, "claiming it was an aid to the enemy in Vietnam", banned the song. It was also banned by some British radio stations.

[I RECALL ART BELL, SAYING AS A DJ IN THE 60'S, HE WOULD PLAY THIS SONG OVER AND OVER AGAIN, BACK TO BACK, BECAUSE THEY BANNED IT AT THE TIME...COOL DUDE.]