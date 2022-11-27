Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In The Blink of an Eye, Mankind Will Have Full Knowledge of the State of Their Soul! ALL WILL CHANGE
186 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Sunday |
Donate

Mother and Refuge of the End Times


November 25, 2022


Our Lord to Jennifer on November 18, 2022: Jennifer is a young American mother and housewife (her last name is withheld at her spiritual director’s request in order to respect the privacy of her husband and family.) She was, perhaps, what one would have called a “typical” Sunday-going Catholic who knew little about her faith and even less about the Bible. She thought at one time that “Sodom and Gomorrah” were two people and that “the Beatitudes” were the name of a rock band. Then, during Communion at Mass one day, Jesus began to audibly speak to her giving messages of love and warning telling her, “My child, you are the extension of My message of Divine Mercy.” Since her messages focus more on the justice that must come to an unrepentant world, they do indeed fill in the latter part of St. Faustina’s message:


…before I come as a just Judge, I first open wide the door of My mercy. He who refuses to pass through the door of My mercy must pass through the door of My justice…—Divine Mercy in My Soul, Diary of St. Faustina, n. 1146


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cD9MfPQdxCs


Keywords
jesus christchristianreligioncatholicmercythe warningjenniferour lordnovember 18 2022state of your soulfull knowledge

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket