Capturing the feeling of growing old in America in today's society





Life's Merry Go Round

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my concept, idea, style, arrangement, direction, original lyrics and ai voice/music









Hard times are here, and I've been through a few



Between a rock and a hard place, no one to rescue you



Getting older has challenges, just trying to hang on



Life is spinning fast, like a Merry Go Round







chorus

The Struggle is real, when you're old and alone



Making big decisions, is more difficult for one



Life is speeding up, while my body is slowing down



It's hard to hold on, to life's merry go round









Watching my relevance, dwindle away



Nobody wants wisdom, from the elderly today



No respect or value, for experience or truth



The world only values, the young , beautiful, and new







chorus

The Struggle is real, when you're old and alone



Making big decisions, is more difficult for one



Life is speeding up, while my body is slowing down



It's hard to hold on to life's merry go round







Life is speeding up, while my body is slowing down



It's hard to hold on to life's merry go round