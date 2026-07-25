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Capturing the feeling of growing old in America in today's society
Life's Merry Go Round
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, style, arrangement, direction, original lyrics and ai voice/music
Hard times are here, and I've been through a few
Between a rock and a hard place, no one to rescue you
Getting older has challenges, just trying to hang on
Life is spinning fast, like a Merry Go Round
chorus
The Struggle is real, when you're old and alone
Making big decisions, is more difficult for one
Life is speeding up, while my body is slowing down
It's hard to hold on, to life's merry go round
Watching my relevance, dwindle away
Nobody wants wisdom, from the elderly today
No respect or value, for experience or truth
The world only values, the young , beautiful, and new
chorus
The Struggle is real, when you're old and alone
Making big decisions, is more difficult for one
Life is speeding up, while my body is slowing down
It's hard to hold on to life's merry go round
Life is speeding up, while my body is slowing down
It's hard to hold on to life's merry go round