‼️INTERNATIONAL FORCE TO STOP THE GENOCIDE IN GAZA‼️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‼️AN INTERNATIONAL FORCE IS NEEDED TO SUPPLY AID & PROTECT PALESTINE, NOW & MOVING FORWARD!!‼️
Sign the petition: www.change.org/protect-palestine
These are the most likely international bodies to truly step up, in legal & logistical action: OIC + Hague Group
Some have blocked Israeli ships from docking in their ports.
Some have recognized a Palestinian State.
Some are taking Israel to the ICJ.
But SO MUCH MORE is needed!
This is an initiative to encourage further action.
It's time for tangible international intervention🌐
Please help spread the word‼️
#ProtectPalestine🇵🇸