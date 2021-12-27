Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - COUNTERFEIT Health (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.21.15)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today's topic is: 'How a counterfeit Health System takes your health and wealth while giving the false appearance of health in return'
A normal blood pressure, lower blood sugar, a lower cholesterol level can actually bring worse health. This is worse than a wooden nickel. Find out how you have been conned into accepting false indicators of health in exchange for your real money and what to do. Tune in.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578