Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - COUNTERFEIT Health (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.21.15)

Today's topic is: 'How a counterfeit Health System takes your health and wealth while giving the false appearance of health in return'

A normal blood pressure, lower blood sugar, a lower cholesterol level can actually bring worse health. This is worse than a wooden nickel. Find out how you have been conned into accepting false indicators of health in exchange for your real money and what to do. Tune in.

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