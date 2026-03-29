Passover & Holy Return To Temple Mount 2026?

Orthodox Jews are exited about Passover 2026 because it may be possible to offer Passover lambs on the Temple Mount.

Will offering Passover lambs on the Temple Mount start the end of days?

Rabbi Josh Wander is ready for Passover. He acquired a lamb that fits the rigorous requirements for the most important offering of the year. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbZvPiVmP-c

Building Solomon's Temple! https://x.com/JoshuaBarzon/status/2036145538429493371?s=20

Torah Class Tom Bradford, the Temple in Jerusalem will be rebuilt, and animal sacrifices will resume https://www.facebook.com/reel/778637411604387

Temple Mount Study Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lor58-8g-ng

Nisan 1 Moses erects Tabernacle

Nisan 2 Moses sheqs Red Heifer

Nisan 8 Moses inaugurates Cohanim (Leviticus 9): Following seven days of consecration, Aaron and sons offered their first official sacrifices (Chata offering, burnt offering, peace offerings) for Cohanim and peoples. Fire from God consumed offerings.

Purification Rites (Leviticus 14 & 15): Those healing from a skin disease (leper) or a discharge brought atonement offerings (lambs, flour, oil) to Tent of Meeting to be deemed Tahor & restored.

Nisan 8-14 Ashes of Red Heifer sprinkled on Jews pre-Passover

Nisan 10 Lambs chosen and inspected

Nisan 14 Lambs sheqed for Passover