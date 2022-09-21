Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SUBTITLED: Dr. Stephanie Seneff - mRNA Vaccines: Are They Safe?
1038 views
channel image
Vaccine Choice Canada
Published 2 months ago |

Subtitled July 6/22 InterviewDr. Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT's Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Cambridge, Mass., USA. She has multiple degrees from MIT in biology, electrical engineering and computer science. Her recent interests are on the role of toxic chemicals in health & disease, especially the pervasive herbicide, glyphosate. Her book is titled "Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment.”


Since the introduction of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Seneff has focused her research on understanding the novel technology behind this new gene therapy and the implications for potential severe harm caused by their widespread administration. Together with colleagues, she has published two peer-reviewed articles on this topic.


Find Dr. Seneff’s books/articles: https://stephanieseneff.net/


Spike Protein Detox Guide: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide


********************************


Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.

Stay informed by joining today:

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/


HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/


Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/


You can find our videos on:

https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada


https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/


https://rumble.com/c/c-667243

Keywords
vaccine choice canadasubtitled dr stephanie seneffare mrna vaccines safe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket