BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SUBTITLED: Dr. Stephanie Seneff - mRNA Vaccines: Are They Safe?
Vaccine Choice Canada
Vaccine Choice CanadaCheckmark Icon
696 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
1095 views • September 21, 2022

Subtitled July 6/22 InterviewDr. Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT's Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Cambridge, Mass., USA. She has multiple degrees from MIT in biology, electrical engineering and computer science. Her recent interests are on the role of toxic chemicals in health & disease, especially the pervasive herbicide, glyphosate. Her book is titled "Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment.”


Since the introduction of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Seneff has focused her research on understanding the novel technology behind this new gene therapy and the implications for potential severe harm caused by their widespread administration. Together with colleagues, she has published two peer-reviewed articles on this topic.


Find Dr. Seneff’s books/articles: https://stephanieseneff.net/


Spike Protein Detox Guide: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide


********************************


Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.

Stay informed by joining today:

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/


HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/


Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/


You can find our videos on:

https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada


https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/


https://rumble.com/c/c-667243

Keywords
vaccine choice canadasubtitled dr stephanie seneffare mrna vaccines safe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: Chlorella and spirulina&#8217;s role in DNA protection

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: Chlorella and spirulina’s role in DNA protection

Belle Carter
Hinge Exercises for Hip Function: The Epoch Times Details Five Movements

Hinge Exercises for Hip Function: The Epoch Times Details Five Movements

Edison Reed
Hormonal imbalance: The hidden dangers of synthetic estrogen and the case for natural solutions

Hormonal imbalance: The hidden dangers of synthetic estrogen and the case for natural solutions

Patrick Lewis
Stamina Building Strategies: A Fact-Based Overview

Stamina Building Strategies: A Fact-Based Overview

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Compound From Pomegranates, Walnuts May Improve Heart Function in Heart Failure

Study: Compound From Pomegranates, Walnuts May Improve Heart Function in Heart Failure

Coco Somers
Aloe Vera Juice and Gut Lining Repair: Evidence Remains Mixed, Dietitians Say

Aloe Vera Juice and Gut Lining Repair: Evidence Remains Mixed, Dietitians Say

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy