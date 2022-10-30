Create New Account
Mea Culpa-- Media Lies AGAIN by Omission to make us Presume Paul Pelosi's Attacker was MAGA
Recharge Freedom
Published 24 days ago

I was once again too hasty to assume that the media was telling the truth, their lies by omission to make people believe that Paul Pelosi's attacker was MAGA.The Los Angeles times managed to leave out on his article, something it up, that the attacker was a Green Party member.

Hardly a right-winger.

But the truth is, he was a sick individual on major drugs.


