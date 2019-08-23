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The Dark Side by Markus Daimeion I "In the Eye of the CAT 5 called Hurricane Michael 2019!" (TEMP VID)
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49 views • August 23, 2019
"This is what a Crazy Metalhead was doing just dicking around in the Eye of the CAT 5 Hurricane called Michael! lol The Thumbnail for this Video shows where I Live to show you exactly where I was while recording this video. I was inside the North Western side of the EYE Wall."~M
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