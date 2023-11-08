Create New Account
What the Newest Bank Failure and Q3 Numbers Mean for the Future
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
As I previously mentioned following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March, we are witnessing a troubling trend of more banks facing financial crises. In the latest development, Citizens Bank, a venerable institution with 94 years of history, has also succumbed to these challenges. This unfortunate event marks the fifth bank failure in the United States this year. In this video, we will explore the implications of these bank failures, along with recent data on Central Banks' gold acquisitions in Q3. Together, these factors provide a clear indication of what the future may hold for the financial sector. Stay tuned as I delve into the role of the FDIC in these events and why the security of your money could be at risk if they face insolvency.

