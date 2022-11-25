Yeshua (Jesus) is giving his SHEEP Warning!!! sheep walking in circles in china / Planet x / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Nov 22, 2022

Today is now 11/22/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video highlights; Breaking news a 7.3 quake hit the Solomon islands causing a small three foot tsunami near the local region according to reports. Expect more quakes to come since the planet x system with the sun is effecting earth majorly with all the radiation slamming earth from many directions. In China sheep were caught on camera going to the right in circles. I see already science minded people that don't believe in God whatsoever and dont believe anything having to do with bible prophecy, Jesus and God. To me it was a warning sign and a message for christs ( sheep). Bible says believers are as sheep. And christ is the Shepard tending his flock. Just as bible says christ is on the right hand of God. Which we know by thousands of heaven and he'll near death experiences that bible verse is more than truth as others describe christ sitting on the right hand of God literally on a throne to the right of God. Not only will you see " sheep " doing circles to the " right side" but also in hearing in other places nearby where this was caught more sheep are doing circles as if God is putting it in them to warn those who have accepted christ and follow christ as lord. Also I feel it has to do with all animals can all feel what's coming from above and below them. Biblical judgement is imminent with planet x pretty much already here as its in Gods timing now when the rapture of Christians will be and biblical judgement of 7 years. Bible calls those who reject christ as lord the name of " goats" ....... The biblical Scriptures tell us christ will seperate his sheep from the worlds goats, goats meaning all who by free will reject Christ as Lord and the ones who serve and love the world and the false god of it ( that being Lucifer )... And it's not any coincidence as coincidences don't exist because all things have a reason... It's no coincidence famous rappers out there even some tock artists call themselves GOATS. Or Goat. Meaning ( greatest of all time ) though first time I heard rappers call another that which is a newer slang originally that was said by LL cool J the hip hop artist. Now ( goat) is supposed to be cool. Yet all those named it in music to I notice they are all sellouts to Hollywood and Satan. As said nothing is by accident. ALSO more asteroid debri came in over Utah this time. first the clusters are coming in from Planet x and a seperate planet x system body ..soon the debri will start calling by the millions from Planet xs debri tail that's as long as Jupiters width if that gives you an idea how much asteroid debris soon to hit all over the globe destroying and killing things including people.. Another large possible either planet x system asteroid comet body was spotted or a seperate object here with the planet x system was caught by a woman a few days ago... Hundreds upon hundreds to thousands of fish all floated atop a river in Brazil. As is happening globally from planet x system effects and solar effects on earth.... Plus pictures caught by me on nasa stereo ahead public cameras that watch the sun and around the sun. You'll see multiple planet x system bodies that passed the sun with other extra objects passing the sun here with the planet x system. Plus more..... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section where my main notes are pinned over all other comments.





Credited videos BELOW-

Mark hoffman/ red fiery clouds from object passing earth near USA capitol- https://youtu.be/sUt9R4E72eg

Angie Tube/ comet asteroid object- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/5LUYWtfQrjU

ClipIt shorts/ fireball over Utah- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/GnXDbXTEJf4









©Copyright Disclaimer under section 107.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsi6GvDVJuk