Carbon Footprint Tracker | "We Will Work to Reduce Our Carbon Footprint In Everything We Do From Bank Notes to How to We Supervise Banks." - Christine Lagarde
Carbon Footprint Tracker | "We Will Work to Reduce Our Carbon Footprint In Everything We Do From Bank Notes to How to We Supervise Banks." - Christine Lagarde (European Central Bank President Speaking 1/25/2024) + Elon Musk & Yuval Noah Harari

Watch the Original January 25th 2023 Presentation HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCdI05nKxzc

carbon footprint

