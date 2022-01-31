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Over 500 athletes died of heart illnes in the last 6 months
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62 views • January 31, 2022
Taken from Telegram. | The healthier you are, the sooner you will die from the jab. If you are a little sick and older, you have the chance to live longer up to the 2 or 3 years predicted by Luc Montagnier.
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