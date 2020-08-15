What is the truth regarding the Corona Virus? What explanation can be offered for weather records and anomalies? Are there more earthquakes and volcanoes than ever before? In the crisis of truth in which we now live, the answers to these questions and the ability to discern reality from fabrication has become increasingly difficult. Are we living in a new age or perhaps the last age? Randy Conway postulates that we have entered the latter age of man and thus the title "The Time of Wailing." An appropriate subtitle would be "The Time of Decision." Nahum 2:1 says, "He who scatters has come to you. Guard the fortifications! Watch the road! Prepare yourself, and strengthen yourself." To understand the total content of this poem is to realize it is not a message of fear, but a warning to be alert so that you are not deceived. It is also a message of hope. We are not abandoned; a comforter was sent and we must hold on to Truth. Matthew 28:20b "... And remember, I am with you always, even to the end of the age." Visit our website @ www.randyconwaypoems.com.