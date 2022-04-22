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Back on Brighteon GFA in Mexico A message (1 of 2)
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128 views • April 22, 2022
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Shout out to Hawaiian Freedom fighters standing up for Keiki (children.) Mahalo friends!
A high tide of hope lifts all vessels.
WE ARE THE STORM
Freedom.
Soveriegnty.
Stewardship.
Return to compassion for all living things.
All men choose the direction of their next steps.
Shout out to Hawaiian Freedom fighters standing up for Keiki (children.) Mahalo friends!
A high tide of hope lifts all vessels.
WE ARE THE STORM
Freedom.
Soveriegnty.
Stewardship.
Return to compassion for all living things.
All men choose the direction of their next steps.
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