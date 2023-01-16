https://gettr.com/post/p2579jtdab8
01/13/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 55: Americans thank NFSC for exposing the truth about Paul Hastings’ collusion with the CCP to steal American pensions. And they appreciate our protest to uphold justice in the United States.
01/13/2023 对邪恶说不 第55天：美国人感谢新中国联邦揭露普衡律师事务所与中共勾结，盗取美国养老金的真相，感谢新中国联邦在美国匡扶正义的行动。
