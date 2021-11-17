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Bases on The Road Maria Wheatley at Wiltshire Dowsers - finding Fosbury Base
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91 views • November 17, 2021
Bases On the Road lectures continue with Maria Wheatley lecturing at the Wiltshire Dowsers Society, on Stonehenge Secrets and exploring a possible discovery of an active Deep Underground Military Base at Fosbury ancient megalithic base, with Miles Johnston, in north east Wiltshire on the Hampshire border.
Or maybe just a lot of chalk and piezoelectric effects on a farm, where they shoot grouse in the season after the harvest.
Part of ad-hoc lectures recorded in various venues. This one at The Wiltshire Dowsing society, founded by Maria's father Date of recording in Nov 2021
Or maybe just a lot of chalk and piezoelectric effects on a farm, where they shoot grouse in the season after the harvest.
Part of ad-hoc lectures recorded in various venues. This one at The Wiltshire Dowsing society, founded by Maria's father Date of recording in Nov 2021
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