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Mirror: Coming to a Head by J D Farag April 4, 2021
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20 views • April 30, 2021
Pastor talks about the Tribulation that all who refuse to worship the image to be killed. They could not buy or sell unless they had the mark. The number of the beast is the number of a man 666. I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded for the witness of Jesus. In the seven year Tribulation is described by John who wrote about what he witnessed. The saints who are beheaded are called the Tribulation Saints versus the Bride of Christ. https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy
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