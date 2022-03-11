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VN Russia at UN on US Biolabs, Durham & Clinton, Biden, Facebook Violence, Viral Trucker 3.11
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10 views • March 11, 2022
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- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
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Featured Content:
Ryan
Breaking: Russia Convenes Un Security Council Meeting to Present Biolab Evidence — Friday at 11 Am
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/11/breaking-russia-convenes-un-security-council-meeting-to-present-biolab-evidence-friday-at-11-am/
• The Russian Federation to the UN just reported that the United States has been funding gain of function research in Ukraine.
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107938891633592606
Zelensky’s Ex-press Sec Blasts Harris: ‘would Be a Tragedy If This Woman Won the Presidency’
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/11/zelenskys-ex-press-sec-blasts-harris-would-be-a-tragedy-if-this-woman-won-the-presidency/
Klaus Schwab’s ‘world Economic Forum’ Cuts off “all Relations” with Russia, Scrubs Putin from Wef Website
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/11/klaus-schwabs-world-economic-forum-cuts-off-all-relations-with-russia-scrubs-putin-from-wef-website/
Justin
Judge Issues Crucial Ruling in Durham’s Case Against Clinton Campaign Lawyer
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/11/judge-issues-crucial-ruling-in-durhams-case-against-clinton-campaign-lawyer/
How Much Did the Bidens Make in the Ukraine Biolabs?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/much-bidens-make-ukraine-biolabs/
Righteous Facebook Will Now Allow Calls for Violence Including Calls for Death Against Russians on their Platforms
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/righteous-facebook-will-now-allow-calls-violence-russians-platforms/
Rapidfire
Jussie Smollett sentenced to jail for hate crime hoax
https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/jussie-smollett-goes-jail-hate-crime-hoax?
Orwell’s “two Minutes Hate” Becomes Reality as Facebook Now Allows Violence & Hate Directed at Russians
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/11/orwells-two-minutes-hate-becomes-reality-as-facebook-now-allows-violence-hate-directed-at-russians/
Russia to Ban Fertilizer Exports to “not Friendly” Countries; China Warns Us Against Retaliation
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/10/russia-to-ban-fertilizer-exports-to-not-friendly-countries-china-warns-us-against-retaliation/
"What the F*ck are You Going to Do Next Month with... Milk Cost $11?" -- Truck Driver's Rant on Soaring Gas Prices Goes Viral (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/fck-going-next-month-milk-cost-11-truck-drivers-rant-soaring-gas-prices-goes-viral-video/
Kamala Harris Embarrasses US on World Stage in Poland, Delivers Word Salad, Awkwardly Laughs During Discussion on Ukrainian Refugees (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/kamala-harris-embarrasses-us-world-stage-poland-delivers-word-salad-awkwardly-laughs-talking-ukrainian-refugees-video/
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PROMOTION: EMF Harmonized
- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
https://en.newsner.com/news/warning-to-all-parents-what-wifi-and-cell-phones-really-do-to-our-childrens-health/
• BUY NOW • Energy And Wellness Wristband
https://bit.ly/EMFWrist
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
Ryan
Breaking: Russia Convenes Un Security Council Meeting to Present Biolab Evidence — Friday at 11 Am
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/11/breaking-russia-convenes-un-security-council-meeting-to-present-biolab-evidence-friday-at-11-am/
• The Russian Federation to the UN just reported that the United States has been funding gain of function research in Ukraine.
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107938891633592606
Zelensky’s Ex-press Sec Blasts Harris: ‘would Be a Tragedy If This Woman Won the Presidency’
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/11/zelenskys-ex-press-sec-blasts-harris-would-be-a-tragedy-if-this-woman-won-the-presidency/
Klaus Schwab’s ‘world Economic Forum’ Cuts off “all Relations” with Russia, Scrubs Putin from Wef Website
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/11/klaus-schwabs-world-economic-forum-cuts-off-all-relations-with-russia-scrubs-putin-from-wef-website/
Justin
Judge Issues Crucial Ruling in Durham’s Case Against Clinton Campaign Lawyer
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/11/judge-issues-crucial-ruling-in-durhams-case-against-clinton-campaign-lawyer/
How Much Did the Bidens Make in the Ukraine Biolabs?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/much-bidens-make-ukraine-biolabs/
Righteous Facebook Will Now Allow Calls for Violence Including Calls for Death Against Russians on their Platforms
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/righteous-facebook-will-now-allow-calls-violence-russians-platforms/
Rapidfire
Jussie Smollett sentenced to jail for hate crime hoax
https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/jussie-smollett-goes-jail-hate-crime-hoax?
Orwell’s “two Minutes Hate” Becomes Reality as Facebook Now Allows Violence & Hate Directed at Russians
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/11/orwells-two-minutes-hate-becomes-reality-as-facebook-now-allows-violence-hate-directed-at-russians/
Russia to Ban Fertilizer Exports to “not Friendly” Countries; China Warns Us Against Retaliation
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/10/russia-to-ban-fertilizer-exports-to-not-friendly-countries-china-warns-us-against-retaliation/
"What the F*ck are You Going to Do Next Month with... Milk Cost $11?" -- Truck Driver's Rant on Soaring Gas Prices Goes Viral (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/fck-going-next-month-milk-cost-11-truck-drivers-rant-soaring-gas-prices-goes-viral-video/
Kamala Harris Embarrasses US on World Stage in Poland, Delivers Word Salad, Awkwardly Laughs During Discussion on Ukrainian Refugees (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/kamala-harris-embarrasses-us-world-stage-poland-delivers-word-salad-awkwardly-laughs-talking-ukrainian-refugees-video/
Our Latest Interviews:
#38: Discernment & Media Manipulation with Vigilent News (Justin Deschamps & Ryan DeLarme)
https://youtu.be/4pUMsOKn9AE
OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
https://vigilant.news/
• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
- Real Estate Loans
+ GET CASH TO THRIVE!
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
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Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
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