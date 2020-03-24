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(Language warning) Hammer down........ They want full control!
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22 views • March 24, 2020
Source articles:
Ontario releases list of essential workplaces:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-list-essential-businesses-1.5507687
Liberals retreat on sweeping bill to allow them to tax and spend without Parliament’s approval:
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-emergency-spending-bill-gives-cabinet-sweeping-powers-to-tax-and-spend/
Are 5G biometrics installed during lockdown?
https://www.takebackyourpower.net/5g-biometrics-covertly-installed-during-lockdown/?fbclid=IwAR2RAkIgkdS_h2Al7eskK-TOm4q2kbHSJhIW2zey-3S0sWKkHzXcq8yB9qY
Ontario releases list of essential workplaces:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-list-essential-businesses-1.5507687
Liberals retreat on sweeping bill to allow them to tax and spend without Parliament’s approval:
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-emergency-spending-bill-gives-cabinet-sweeping-powers-to-tax-and-spend/
Are 5G biometrics installed during lockdown?
https://www.takebackyourpower.net/5g-biometrics-covertly-installed-during-lockdown/?fbclid=IwAR2RAkIgkdS_h2Al7eskK-TOm4q2kbHSJhIW2zey-3S0sWKkHzXcq8yB9qY
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