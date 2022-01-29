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Senator Ron Johnson's, COVID-19: A Second Opinion Roundtable
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617 views • January 29, 2022
Senator Ron Johnson's, COVID-19: A Second Opinion Roundtable
Discussion begins around 40 minute mark. Sen. Ron Johnson moderates a panel discussion, COVID-19: A Second Opinion. A group of world renowned doctors and medical experts provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.
Patriot News Outlet Live
https://rumble.com/c/PatriotNewsOutlett
Discussion begins around 40 minute mark. Sen. Ron Johnson moderates a panel discussion, COVID-19: A Second Opinion. A group of world renowned doctors and medical experts provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.
Patriot News Outlet Live
https://rumble.com/c/PatriotNewsOutlett
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