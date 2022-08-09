Poking the Russian Bear pt1

This video gives a general background to the Russian-Ukrainian war. (It is now summer 2022) The Russian Bear has awoken, bombing Ukraine, ruthlessly destroying a beautiful country that escaped the destruction of both world wars. This video is intended to get you angry and motivated to do something to end the shooting, bombing, and killing. We are very close to world war three. Watch this video and pick an activity you can do to end this war. Be sure to send out a link to this video to your personal friends and social media contacts. Please don't just watch it, it's not entertainment, people are dying.



Please visit my other video channels I am ericVideo on most of them. My best uncensored video's can be found at http://bitchute.com/ericvideo