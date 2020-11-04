© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Firefighter with O2 tester proves masks are harmful. Checks all mask types! All bad!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • November 04, 2020
Do you feel dizzy, out of breath or sluggish or even faint when wearing a mask? This fireman shows why. Masks weren't meant to be worn by the complete population.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.