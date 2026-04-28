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🌎🔥 'The Americans picked the wrong country to learn geography' — Iran crushes US ambitions
A new video posted by Press TV highlights a hard reality the US seems to be relearning: geography still rules.
From Mark Twain’s quip to 16th-century admiral Afonso de Albuquerque, history has long understood one thing — whoever controls the Strait of Hormuz controls the lifeline of global trade.
📍 Just 34 km wide at its narrowest point, this corridor carries around 20% of global oil and LNG, as well as massive shares of fertilizers, metals, and industrial inputs.
⚠️ And it doesn’t stop at energy.
Close Hormuz — and the world faces fertilizer shortages, disrupted food production, collapsing supply chains, and spiraling inflation.
👉 The lesson isn’t new. Empires have tried to dominate this region for centuries. Few succeeded.
Iran isn’t just a country on the map — it’s a civilization rooted in one of the most strategic crossroads on Earth.
💥 And as the video suggests, in this clash between geography and ambition, history tends to favor the former.
Source @PressTV
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