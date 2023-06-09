Create New Account
Communists Indict Trump and Flex About the Overthrow of America
The New American
Published Yesterday

America's Government officials are lawless and they want you to know it. They are trying to send a message with their ridiculous indictment of President Trump. They also want to distract you from Joe Biden selling out his country.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented. 

Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield tonight -TRUMP ANNOUNCES HE HAS BEEN INDICTED

https://americasvoice.news/video/PnuSHy7dXtmq4zw/


2. NewsmaxTV.com - Newsmax - Rob Schmitt Tonight

https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Rob-Schmitt-Tonight/vid/1_ypqpplx8

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


trumpindictmentcommunists

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
