Israeli PM Netanyahu heckled today in Jerusalem during October 7 memorial ceremony speech

Today in Jerusalem Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu heckled during October 7 memorial ceremony speech.

Protesters interrupted Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu chanting "shame on you" as he spoke at a ceremony honoring civilians killed on October 7 and in the ensuing conflict

The protesters began shouting as he began to speak.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was heckled during a memorial ceremony in Jerusalem for the October 7 bombings on October 27. As the prime minister began his statement, a few outraged members of bereaved families jumped up in the audience and yelled, "The father was murdered, and the boy was abandoned." In reaction, another guy who attended the event assaulted the hecklers, swearing and shouting and created a scene. The hecklers were subsequently led outside by security, and Netanyahu completed his address.

Israeli Defense Minister Criticizes Netanyahu’s "War Without Compass"

In the midst of escalating tensions between the two, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant recently sent a sharp letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu and the cabinet. Just before Israel's latest assault on Iran, Galant criticized the lack of clear direction in the campaign, describing it as a "war without a compass" and warning that continued strikes on Iran only heighten the need to redefine Israel's objectives.

Galant wrote, “The situation in which we are operating, without an effective compass and without updated war objectives, harms the management of the campaign and the decisions of the cabinet. The significant developments in the war, primarily the direct exchanges between Israel and Iran, increase the need to hold a discussion and update the war objectives with a comprehensive view of the different fronts and their interconnection.”

Gallant then focused on formulating war objectives for the different arenas, as he believes they should be shaped. Regarding Gaza, he wrote that efforts should aim at “establishing a reality without a military threat, preventing the growth of terrorist capabilities, returning all hostages, and promoting an alternative to Hamas rule.” Regarding Lebanon, he stated: “Creating a security reality that will allow northern residents to return to their homes as soon as possible.”

He further wrote on the campaign against Iran, stating there must be “deterrence and maintenance of Iran’s exclusion from the war,” and regarding the West Bank, he added: “Preventing a violent outbreak by thwarting terrorism.” He also emphasized the need to “strengthen personal security and international legitimacy.” It should be noted that the letter was not sent to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, possibly due to concerns about leaks.

In response to a request from Channel 13 News, the Netanyahu’s Office replied to Galant's comments: “This is a puzzling letter. There is one compass, which is the war objectives as determined by the cabinet. They are constantly reviewed and were even expanded recently.”





