⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(18 — 24 May 2024)

▫️ From 18 to 24 May 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 49 group strikes by high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, which hit the enemy military airfield infrastructure, missiles, ammunition and fuel storages, and the production facilities for uncrewed surface vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, temporary deployment areas of the AFU manpower, foreign mercenaries and nationalist formations, as well as enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine were hit.

▫️Over the past week, units of the Sever Group of Forces liberated Staritsa (Kharkov reg) as a result of active actions and continued the advance to the depth of the enemy defence.

Servicemen of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of 5 brigades of the Armed Forces of UKR and four territorial defence brigades.

23 counter-attacks of assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were repelled close to Glubokoye, Tikhoye, Liptsi, and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 1,840 troops, 6 tanks, 8 armoured fighting vehicles, 40 motor vehicles, 4 Grad and Vampire MLRS combat vehicles, as well as 37 field artillery guns.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines, and also defeated units of four AFU mechanised brigades, two territorial defence brigades, and one natl guard brigade.

Over the past 24 hours, 15 counter-attacks were repelled by units of four AFU brigades and one national guard brigade close to Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonaya Dibrova, Novovodyanoye, and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 2,040 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, 18 armoured fighting vehicles, 19 motor vehicles, two Grad MLRS combat vehicles, and 32 field artillery guns, to include 14 Western-made.

▫️Over the past week, units of the Yug Group of Forces have liberated three settlements: Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka, & Andreyevka (DPR), and continued to advance to the depths of the enemy defence.

Servicemen of the Yug GOFs inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of 7 AFU brigades & 4 territorial defence brigades.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 3,285 Ukrainian troops, seven tanks, 13 armoured fighting vehicles, 46 motor vehicles, 32 field artillery guns, to include 27 Western-made. In addition, ten AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and defeated units of nine AFU and Ukrainian National Guard's formations.

Forty one counter-attacks launched by assault groups of eight AFU brigades were repelled close to Shumy, Netaylovo, Novokalinovo, Umanskoye, Ocheretino, Archangelskoye, and Solovyovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

During the week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost up to 2,770 Ukrainian troops, one tank, 26 motor vehicles, 35 field artillery guns, and 20 armoured fighting vehicles, including four German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicles, as well as five Bradley and three U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured personnel carriers in this direction.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and hit manpower and hardware of AFU motorised infantry and territorial defence brigades.

Nine counter-attacks launched by assault groups of AFU mechanised, territorial defence, and national guard brigades were repelled near Vladimirovka, Staromayorskoye, and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 920 Ukrainian troops, 13 armoured fighting vehicles, 39 motor vehicles, and 18 field artillery guns, to include ten Western-made.



▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of two marine brigades, three AFU brigades, two territorial defence formations, as well as one national guard brigade.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 350 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, 35 motor vehicles, two Grad MLRS launchers, as well as 24 field artillery guns, including seven U.S.-made M777 howitzers, and one UK-made FH-70 towed howitzer.



▫️Air defence units have shot down two MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, eight French-made SCALP-EG cruise missiles, 25 U.S.-made ATACMS and Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles, 18 French-made Hammer guided bombs, 13 U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles, one Neptun anti-ship missile, 91 HIMARS, Vampire, and Olkha MLRS projectiles, as well as 356 unmanned aerial vehicles.



Over the past week, 67 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered on the line of contact.



📊 In total, 603 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,590 unmanned aerial vehicles, 524 air defence missile systems, 16,149 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,311 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,802 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 21,966 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.