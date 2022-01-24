© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cruz questions KNOW NO-SINK - FULL BLOWN INSTIGATORS the FBl about Jan 6th 2020
Follow
0
Share
Report
91 views • January 24, 2022
"THEY" ALWAYS seem to KNOW NOTHING, when it's the most convenient for them, and THE MOST DESTRUCTIVE to US (WE THE PEOPLE) #whataretheyhiding
F=FULL
B=BLOWN
I=INSTIGATORS
Every American needs to understand how they work!
F=FULL
B=BLOWN
I=INSTIGATORS
Every American needs to understand how they work!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.