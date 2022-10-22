Create New Account
Prophetic warning dream about Chinese invasion of the USA part two
The Captain Mike Show
Published a month ago

Part two of my three short prophetic dreams I had recently describing the potential land invasion of the USA by Chinese troops. This particular dream was the strongest of the three very detailed and I woke up fairly shaken!

chinanew world orderbible prophecyend timesanti christbook of revelationbible teachingwars and rumors of warsbook of danielglobal governmentprophetic dreamsgreat resetbuild back better

