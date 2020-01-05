How to Cure an Earache with Colloidal Silver

Curing earaches with colloidal silver is quick and easy. You just lie on your side, and add two or three drops of 5-10 ppm colloidal silver to the affected ear, allowing it to run down inside the ear and work its magic for at least seven minutes. (Watch the video for additional tips.)



Experienced colloidal silver users say to repeat the procedure twice a day if necessary. Usually, if you catch an earache early enough, you can knock it out in a single day. Sometimes it takes more than one day, if you’ve waited too long to act.



It’s one of the easiest ways in the world to put the healing antimicrobial power of colloidal silver to work for you. And it’s so simple and effective, once you’ve experienced it you’ll wonder why you’d never heard of doing so before!



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