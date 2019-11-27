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Cycles of Time: The Creator's Lunisolar Cycles of Timing (3 of 3)
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52 views • November 27, 2019
In this final [3rd of 3] video in the 'series', I provide info and graphics showing a much more detailed explanation of the cycles of the sun and moon, and timings based upon these SIGNS, within the context of how very analogous functions occur within & between all facets of the luni-solar (Creator's) calendar system. It is a wondrous thing to behold; praise be to the Most High, our Creator. This is a special video, in my view; I hope it will bless everyone who views or listens in on it . ;)
I try my best to explain [scriptural] TIME & Timing in terms of a simple, sinusoidal, & biphasic function. The various timing cycles that can all be applied to the model relate one-to-another, graphically, including hours, days, months, seasons, and more. Hopefully one can see how all of the respective variables follow the same basic, biphasic cycle, as I elucidate it, as depicted and revealed (and, hopefully, well-comprehended)
This video shows what I was led to 'see'...but there are numerous other hints, rabbit-holes and a number of 'connect-the-dots' revelations contained here in this video, _in particular_, so I hope that folks will dig in to this one of the three, at the very least (watch them all--really). By whomever is so lead, consider some of the digression 'angles' provided; some deeper Truths may be further explored...
Contained herein are things that I was lead to 'see and understand', though I may have little in the way of personal clarity or understanding, in some aspects--perhaps some nuggets are here for someone else--like YOU?? That's the 'feeling' I get; He works in such wondrous and often occluded ways...May His Name be praised and glorified . ;)
I gotta say that I got the 'chills' working on this project, and I think it was a real blessing to me, personally; I hope to share that, if possible. This may be the last, or one of my last videos on this topic. If anyone needs to seek more on-topic, try a few more of my more recent TIME series videos (last couple years), or go to World's Last Chance as perhaps a clearer and more concise source; I find their information to be consistently, scripturally and rationally sound, and their views are changeable, as they discover deeper revealed Truth, as I noted. (That is hard to do, I know)
Anyways, regardless of whether one 'gets it' all , most or not at all, I pray that all who view , listen, &/or read these content/videos gain a blessing of understanding and a call to act upon whatever revealed Truth[s] are poured out in these end-times...So be it.
**************************************************************
Visit my sites and ‘channels’
YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on MANY topics!
Go To:
https://www.youtube.com/user/GTox444
——————————
Vimeo: GT Awakening
Go To:
https://vimeo.com/channels/1369543
OR:
https://vimeo.com/gt444/about
——————————
BitChute: GT’s BitChoot (testing a few newer videos—please visit!)):
Go To:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2Nsc...
——————————
Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos—please visit!):
Go To:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gee...
——————————
Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror[s] [live] (Really.)
Go To:
http://waywardgt.blogspot.com/
_________________
2ubii: GT
https://2ubii.com/@plebian444
ALSO: LBRY (All of my YT videos cached and viewable/downloadable!)
@GTox444
I try my best to explain [scriptural] TIME & Timing in terms of a simple, sinusoidal, & biphasic function. The various timing cycles that can all be applied to the model relate one-to-another, graphically, including hours, days, months, seasons, and more. Hopefully one can see how all of the respective variables follow the same basic, biphasic cycle, as I elucidate it, as depicted and revealed (and, hopefully, well-comprehended)
This video shows what I was led to 'see'...but there are numerous other hints, rabbit-holes and a number of 'connect-the-dots' revelations contained here in this video, _in particular_, so I hope that folks will dig in to this one of the three, at the very least (watch them all--really). By whomever is so lead, consider some of the digression 'angles' provided; some deeper Truths may be further explored...
Contained herein are things that I was lead to 'see and understand', though I may have little in the way of personal clarity or understanding, in some aspects--perhaps some nuggets are here for someone else--like YOU?? That's the 'feeling' I get; He works in such wondrous and often occluded ways...May His Name be praised and glorified . ;)
I gotta say that I got the 'chills' working on this project, and I think it was a real blessing to me, personally; I hope to share that, if possible. This may be the last, or one of my last videos on this topic. If anyone needs to seek more on-topic, try a few more of my more recent TIME series videos (last couple years), or go to World's Last Chance as perhaps a clearer and more concise source; I find their information to be consistently, scripturally and rationally sound, and their views are changeable, as they discover deeper revealed Truth, as I noted. (That is hard to do, I know)
Anyways, regardless of whether one 'gets it' all , most or not at all, I pray that all who view , listen, &/or read these content/videos gain a blessing of understanding and a call to act upon whatever revealed Truth[s] are poured out in these end-times...So be it.
**************************************************************
Visit my sites and ‘channels’
YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on MANY topics!
Go To:
https://www.youtube.com/user/GTox444
——————————
Vimeo: GT Awakening
Go To:
https://vimeo.com/channels/1369543
OR:
https://vimeo.com/gt444/about
——————————
BitChute: GT’s BitChoot (testing a few newer videos—please visit!)):
Go To:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2Nsc...
——————————
Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos—please visit!):
Go To:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gee...
——————————
Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror[s] [live] (Really.)
Go To:
http://waywardgt.blogspot.com/
_________________
2ubii: GT
https://2ubii.com/@plebian444
ALSO: LBRY (All of my YT videos cached and viewable/downloadable!)
@GTox444
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