Iranian True Promise-2 performance until the missile reaches overhead

The footage shows the performance of the Iranian Armed Forces during the “True Promise-2” operation on October 1, 2024, highlighting Tehran’s response to Israel with 180 ballistic missiles. Another interesting videos, which went viral on social media at the end of the month on October 31, show the flight and maneuvers of Iranian ballistic missiles, which Iran has so far kept secret, bypassing all Israeli air defense systems and disabling interceptors. New amateur footage, taken from American tourists in Israel, shows the extraordinary landing of a swarm of Iranian ballistic missiles towards the Nevatim Air Base in the Negev desert, while the air defenses were unable to stop them. White lights like shooting stars appeared that night, all managing to avoid the Iron Dome defensive missiles, which destroyed themselves. Then, a few seconds later the real shooting stars landed due to the failure of their interceptors, until the missiles reached above the heads of their targets.

Also, during the same operation and time in early October, other newly published footage shows the performance when Iranian missiles fell towards their targets in Tel Aviv. As documented by CCTV security officers, seven missiles passed through the Israeli “Arrow-3” defense system, which is considered the most advanced, especially against ballistic missiles, but it seemed completely ineffective against the incoming Iranian missiles as the defense missiles followed them. Finally, all the missiles passed through the Arrow-3, which was seen destroying itself in the air and failing to intercept any missiles. As a result, the Iranian missiles exploded, and exploded!

What would happen if Iran launched the “True Promise-3” operation, which promised a “definite and painful” response to Israel for their attack last weekend. Tehran plans to severely punish the Zionist regime, 80 targets have been considered for the operation, according to Iranian diplomats.

