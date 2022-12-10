Let's Talk Torah - Vayishlach | Friday Fellowship

Join James & Leigh Caruthers for our weekly discussion on the Torah portion Vayishlach (And he sent) Genesis 32:3-36:43. We will be talking about key points, breaking down words and sharing live chat comments as we all fellowship together entering into Shabbat.

12.9.22

I Am They // Final Concert - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97Gb1eh9350&t=6895s

Testament of Jacob - https://couldbeanonymous.files.wordpress.com/2019/04/testament-of-jacob.pdf



