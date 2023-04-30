THE BANNED VIDEO THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE fT. MARK STEELE





Original Source:-

COUNTERSPIN MEDIA PRESENTATION

First 5 mins start with leading a demonstration in Trafalgar Square, London in 19 SEPTEMBER 2020. Followed by a present day (April 2023) Interview by Samantha Edwards based in New Zealand.





MARK STEELE spills the truth about 5G The BioWeapon roll out. Genocide Agenda.





Scientist, Inventor, Businessman, Truthteller, Artist,

Mark talks about the dangers of LED lighting, Shots of the frequencies used upon people are causing rises in different cancer's. His belief they want to exterminate people. Reduction of the population makes those left easier to control.







NUMBERS OF EXCESS DEATHS WORLD WIDE CONTINUES TO INCREASE





FIGHT AGAINST

5G ROLL OUT

THE FALSE CLIMATE CHANGE NARRATIVE.

15 MINUTE CITY LOCKDOWNS

DON'T FORGET USE CASH WHERE YOU CAN.They want to take it away, USE IT OR LOOSE IT!Just imagine when taking your weekly groceries through the check out and your ID card says 'Transaction Invalid' NO CREDIT SCORE. Ask yourself how are you going to eat?





TRUTH ABOUT CHEMTRAILS and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering.





The Deliberate Spraying of aerosols 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath, explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org. See Documentary "The Dimming".





DuneDrifter, Topical Digest discovering the cover ups and lies you are being fed by mainstream media and Governments around the world.





Music By SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





