THE BANNED VIDEO THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE fT. MARK STEELE

COUNTERSPIN MEDIA PRESENTATION
First 5 mins start with leading a demonstration in Trafalgar Square, London in 19 SEPTEMBER 2020. Followed by a present day (April 2023) Interview by Samantha Edwards based in New Zealand.
MARK STEELE spills the truth about 5G The BioWeapon roll out. Genocide Agenda.
Scientist, Inventor, Businessman, Truthteller, Artist,
Mark talks about the dangers of LED lighting, Shots of the frequencies used upon people are causing rises in different cancer's. His belief they want to exterminate people. Reduction of the population makes those left easier to control.
NUMBERS OF EXCESS DEATHS WORLD WIDE CONTINUES TO INCREASE
FIGHT AGAINST
The Deliberate Spraying of aerosols 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath, explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org. See Documentary "The Dimming".
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".
Stop 5G Roll Out, Mark Steele, Increased diagnosis of Cancer
