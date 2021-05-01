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Authoritarian Leftists Calls to Trade 'Freedom' for Vaccines
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140 views • May 01, 2021
A CNN panel suggested the administration should persuade unvaccinated people to take the Covid-19 vaccine by offering them their freedom in return. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608c8255bc90d607216f7e93
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