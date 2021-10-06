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The Planning Of The Pandemic
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52 views • October 06, 2021
https://rumble.com/vndzbj-emergency-broadcast-video-emerges-of-fauci-and-hhs-plotting-massive-health-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K7TE88nfT1uX/
Alex Jones breaks down three clips which are the smoking guns which prove the COVID pandemic was planned and carried out Big Pharma, the UN and corrupt government officials.
Pre-order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Go to https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/covidland-dvd-episode-1?ims=tdszm&;utm_campaign=covidlandredirect&utm_source=Infowars.com&utm_medium=redirec&utm_content=covidlandredirect to get your physical DVD copy that cannot be censored.
http://freeworldnews.tv/
https://www.infowars.com/
http://europe.infowars.com
**Check out the latest deals and hottest products at the Infowars Store!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K7TE88nfT1uX/
Alex Jones breaks down three clips which are the smoking guns which prove the COVID pandemic was planned and carried out Big Pharma, the UN and corrupt government officials.
Pre-order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Go to https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/covidland-dvd-episode-1?ims=tdszm&;utm_campaign=covidlandredirect&utm_source=Infowars.com&utm_medium=redirec&utm_content=covidlandredirect to get your physical DVD copy that cannot be censored.
http://freeworldnews.tv/
https://www.infowars.com/
http://europe.infowars.com
**Check out the latest deals and hottest products at the Infowars Store!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
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