'Rona Jabs: This Is Bad

Medical Journal Makes A Stunning Admission

* A new study from JAMA should be getting much more coverage.

* The risk of myocarditis rises 13,200% after a second mRNA injection.

* The study primarily focused on 12-24 year old males i.e. age groups that almost never have cardiac issues/pre-existing conditions.

* 96% of those affected had to be hospitalized.

* 87% of patients “recovered”, which means 13% did not; and all of them might face long-term consequences.

* This is only through 2021.

* Probably just a coincidence — or not!





• First People Sickened By COVID-19 Were Chinese Scientists At Wuhan Institute Of Virology: U.S. Government Sources





The full episode is linked below.





Steve Deace Show | 14 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2u7pvc-medical-journal-makes-a-stunning-admission-guest-daniel-horowitz-61423.html

