'Rona Jabs: This Is Bad

Medical Journal Makes A Stunning Admission
* A new study from JAMA should be getting much more coverage.
* The risk of myocarditis rises 13,200% after a second mRNA injection.
* The study primarily focused on 12-24 year old males i.e. age groups that almost never have cardiac issues/pre-existing conditions.
* 96% of those affected had to be hospitalized.
* 87% of patients “recovered”, which means 13% did not; and all of them might face long-term consequences.
* This is only through 2021.
* Probably just a coincidence — or not!
• First People Sickened By COVID-19 Were Chinese Scientists At Wuhan Institute Of Virology: U.S. Government Sources
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 14 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2u7pvc-medical-journal-makes-a-stunning-admission-guest-daniel-horowitz-61423.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.