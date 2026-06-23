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W.I.T.H.I.N. World Government Summit 2018 - Global A.I. Governance July 23rd, 2018
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
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Notice the right hand scanning they are using at the 22 sec mark. It gets worse as the video progresses...


The Hive Mind and collective intelligence is demonstrated here. This is what they want for us.

They speak on nano-technology repairing human bodies. Brain implants. Becoming Trans-Human.

INTERACT ANYWHERE AND EVERYWHERE AT ANY TIME.

A NEW MASTER - SUPER AI


Notice the Arabic writing.


HEBER חבר or H.I.B.A.


The verb חבר (habar) means to bind, join or team up. Nouns חבר (heber) and חברה (hebra) mean company or association. Adjective or noun חבר (haber) means united or associate. Noun חבר (habbar), meaning business associate.


Noun חברת (haberet) literally means that what is joined (curtains, one's wife). Noun מחברת (mahberet) means a thing joined or place of joining. Noun מחברה (mehabbera) describes a binder or clamp.


Nouns חבורה (habbura), חברה (habbura or habra) and חברברה (habarbura) mean stripe or mark. How these words express binding isn't immediately clear, but perhaps the most ancient symbols arose from people claiming items and locations for themselves or their tribes. also for : Heber [N] [H] [S] = passing over.

https://youtu.be/doBm2mM634Q

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