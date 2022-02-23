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Ep. 650 – Schools Banning Meat From Hot Lunches To ‘Save The Planet’
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31 views • February 23, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we talk about banning meat, going vegan, and tiny portions, all on the menu of your kids’ school lunches. And the reasoning for why is nonsense.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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