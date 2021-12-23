Sellouts To Israel

Congressional Sell-Outs to Israel

(To the tune of The Doors' “Light My Fire.”)

Lyrics by DC Dave

Singing and video by BuelahMan



It's time to call a spade a spade.

I don't want to be a liar.

The puppet master's cards are played,

And our pols are rolling in the mire.



They're just Israel's guns for hire.

They're just Israel's bums for hire.

May they burn in Satan's fire.



The time for mincing words is through.

No more preaching to the choir.

I just want to say to you.

The situation now is dire.



They're just Israel's guns for hire.

They're just Israel's bums for hire.

May they burn in Satan's fire.



Our spending bills are coming due.

But somehow they never tire

Of giving what they get from you,

And Israel's cost grows ever higher.



They're just Israel's guns for hire.

They're just Israel's bums for hire.

May they burn in Satan's fire.

It's time to call a spade a spade.

I don't want to be a liar.

The puppet master's cards are played,

Our politicians rolling in the mire.



They're just Israel's guns for hire.

They're just Israel's bums for hire.

May they burn in Satan's fire.

May they burn in Satan's fire.

May they burn in Satan's fire.

May they burn in Satan's fire.